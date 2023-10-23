Polls can’t be delayed on desire of ‘just two’ persons: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sunday warned that elections could not be delayed if just two political parties desired it, saying that delay in elections hinted at a plan to steal the elections.
“The Election Commission of Pakistan is bound by the Constitution and not bound by the wishes of two personalities,” said PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi in a statement.
He said the Election Commission had so far not announced the election date and schedule but it was bound to announce the date and schedule for the general elections as per constitutional obligations.
Kundi said instead of experiencing the selection again and again, they will have to come to the election. It is only the people’s choice whom they choose and whom they reject, he added.
