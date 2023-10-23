Pakistan look to keep Chennai record intact against Afghanistan

Opening batsman Imamul Haq while taking a shot. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be desperately looking to keep intact their hundred percent record in Chennai with two more wins to stay on track for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Opening batsman Imamul Haq, during a media talk a day ahead of the team’s important match against Afghanistan, said that winning the next two matches in Chennai would boost their chances of making it to the semis.

“Pakistan have an unblemished record in Chennai. We want to keep that record intact by winning against Afghanistan on Monday and against South Africa on October 27. We want to leave Chennai with a 4-2 win record, which would be a big boost for the team’s chances of going into the next matches and for a place in the semis.”

Imam said that playing against Afghanistan spinner at spin-friendly Chennai pitch would be nothing new to them.

“We recently played the three-match series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka on such tracks and won that 3-0. You will see a different fighting Pakistan team during the upcoming matches. What execution plans we lacked previously and what weaknesses we had shown would not be there,” he said.

Pakistan’s opening batsman said not hitting sixes during the powerplay does not mean there was something wrong.

“You see we had some good start and even went on to chase big totals. During the last match, we also started well and got off to a quick start.”

On his personal contributions, he said that whenever he played big innings, Pakistan won 90 percent of matches in the recent past.

“We won almost 90 percent of matches whenever I scored big. So my personal contribution has always been handy. I feel that contributing to the team cause is more important.”

Imam defended the bowlers, saying that pitches in India leave little room for mistake for any attack.

“Every team is conceding big totals more due to the nature of pitches. So you cannot blame our bowling attack. Our bowlers have bowled brilliantly against Australia late in the innings.”

He agreed that Pakistan fielding was not up to the mark. “We dropped some crucial catches. We would support our bowlers and are hopeful they would win the matches for us, paving our way into the semis.”

Imam added that he was keenly looking forward to the match against Afghanistan on Monday. “I want to convert my 70s and 80s into three figures. I am looking forward to the opportunity on Monday.”