Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi likely to be indicted today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are likely to be indicted on Monday (today) in the cipher case.
Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the Official Secrets Act Court will hear the case in the Adiala Jail.
The date of indictment was fixed for October 17 but, at that time, objection was raised by the lawyers of Imran Khan as the copies of the challan had not been provided. Then the date of indictment was fixed for October 23.
It should be noted that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are currently in Adiala Jail in the cipher case.
