Russia says downed three Ukraine missiles targeting Crimea

MOSCOW: Russian forces shot down three missiles on Sunday targeting the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, a Russian official said.
The peninsula is crucial to Russia´s military offensive, both for supplying troops in southern Ukraine and for carrying out missile strikes from the sea. It is a regular target for Kyiv, and attacks on military installations there have intensified as Ukraine vows to recapture the peninsula. “Three enemy missiles heading toward Crimea were downed” in the Kherson region, the Moscow-installed official in the zone, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram. Last month, Ukraine launched an unprecedented missile strike on the naval headquarters on the peninsula. Moscow said one Russian serviceman missing after the attack, which heavily damaged the building, while Kyiv claimed that the strike killed more than thirty officers.
