Albania’s ex-PM Berisha charged with corruption

Albania's then-Prime Minister Sali Berisha speaks during a press conference in Tirana. — AFP/File

TIRANA: Albania´s former prime minister Sali Berisha and two others, including his son-in-law, were charged with corruption linked to the privatisation of public land in the capital Tirana, prosecutors said on Sunday.

Berisha is charged with “corruption of senior officials” related to the privatisation of a state-owned sports complex “for the benefit of his son-in-law”, according to the Special Prosecutor´s Office against Corruption and Organised Crime. The acts were allegedly committed in 2008 while Berisha -- now opposition leader -- was the prime minister.

His son-in-law Jamarber Malltezi, who was arrested on Saturday evening, has been charged with “corruption and money laundering”, it added.

Malltezi is suspected of having used Berisha´s position as prime minister to privatise the sports complex in Tirana, owned by the defence ministry, and later build apartments on the land. Berisha has also been banned from leaving the country, the prosecutor said.

The 79-year-old former prime minister rejected the accusations against him as “purely and entirely political” at a press conference, accusing Prime Minister Edi Rama of being responsible. He claimed that Malltezi was accused only because he was his son-in-law.