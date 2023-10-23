Iran sentences women journalists on charges over Amini protests

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, who died after being arrested in Tehran, on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. — AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's judiciary on Sunday announced lengthy jail sentences for two female journalists who were arrested after reporting on the death last year of Mahsa Amini, which sparked nationwide protests.

Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, and Niloufar Hamedi, 31, were both found guilty of collaboration with Iran´s arch enemy the United States, the judiciary´s Mizan Online website said. In its ruling, the Revolutionary Court sentenced Mohammadi to six years in jail, and Hamedi was handed seven years in prison, said Mizan.

The pair were also each given five-year sentences for conspiring against state security and one for propaganda against the Islamic republic, the website said, adding that the sentences would be served concurrently. Mohammadi, a reporter for Ham Mihan newspaper, and Hamedi, a photographer for Shargh newspaper, have been held in Tehran´s Evin prison since September 2022. Their trials started in May. Hamedi was arrested less than a week after Amini´s death when she went to the hospital where the young woman was being treated and posted a photo of the grieving family on social media.

Mohammadi was arrested after going to Amini´s hometown of Saqez, in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to cover her funeral which turned into a demonstration. The verdicts against Hamedi and Mohammadi, who were tried separately, are subject to appeal, Mizan said. Their lawyer has yet to react to the rulings.