 
close
Monday October 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Peshawar

11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
October 23, 2023
An ambulance is in the queue. — Online/File
An ambulance is in the queue. — Online/File 

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,133 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,238 were injured. Out of these, 683 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 555 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical team.