11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

An ambulance is in the queue. — Online/File

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,133 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,238 were injured. Out of these, 683 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 555 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical team.