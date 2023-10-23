SDO among 3 officials suspended after lineman’s death

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) high-ups suspended three officials including an SDO after the death of a lineman working on a transformer in Dholanwal sub-division.
The company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Sunday that Dholanwal Sub-Division’’s SDO Moqaddam Ali, feeder in-charge Syed Hassan Sardar and assistant lineman Rashid Mahmood have been suspended and a departmental inquiry was also being initiated against them to ascertain the facts about the lineman’’s death due to electrocution. He mentioned that Lineman Naeem Ahmed had been martyred after receiving a severe electric shock while working on a transformer in an area of Dholanwal sub-division.
