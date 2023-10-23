Iesco issues power suspension schedule

Islamabad:Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to Iesco spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM; Islamabad Circle, AQ Khan, Golf City, NIH Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Industrial.
III, II, I, Warid, Old PTN, Ittihad Foundry, SH Steel, Siddiqui Steel, SES, Fazal Ghi, U-Phone, Highway, Service Road East, Zia Masjid, Iqbal Town, Club I, Mahfouz Shaheed, Club.I, Filtration Plant, Scheme-II, Chhata Bakhtawar Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bagh Sardaran, Social Security, Rajaabad, Industrial, Dhoke Hasu, Piruwadhai, Carriage Factory, Fazahia, New Malpur Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Park View, Pindi Borad.
Riaz Shaheed, Khokhran, Chamala, Mumtaz Shaheed, M Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas, Shah Safir, New Khanqah Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Mumtaz Steel, Pothohar Steel, Bani, M Steel Mill, Inter School, SH Steel, Capital Steel, New PTN, Mohammadi Chowk, Amin Town, I-10/1, Faisal Flour Mill, Noor Flour Mill Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Exchange, I-10 Sector Furnace, Khayaban Sir Syed, PTN, United Steel Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Charing Cross, Wetridge Feeders and surrounding areas.
