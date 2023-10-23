JI rally held

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women supporters can be seen in this picture listening to the JI Chief Siraj ul Haq (not pictured) in Vehari on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Women's Wing

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing took out a rally on Mall Road, Murree to express solidarity with people of Palestine on Sunday.

Ex MNA and senior JI women wing leader Dr. Samia Raheel Qazi led the rally. Addressing the rally, JI Murree ameer Ghulam Abbasi and ex-ameer Sufyan Abbasi strongly condemned continuous Israel's aggression on innocent men, women and children Gaza. They regretted that Israel also targeted UN Refu­gees camps and hospital.