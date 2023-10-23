Holy Family Hospital stops receiving new patients

Holy Family Hospital building can be seen in this picture. — Facebook/Holy Family Hospital

Rawalpindi: Holy Family Hospital, the biggest tertiary care hospital in Rawalpindi district has stopped receiving new patients from now on and the hospital’s administration has advised patients to visit Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation along with Red Crescent Hospital as various departments of HFH are being shifted to the four hospitals.

HFH, one of the three allied hospitals in town that was being operated with around 1200 beds is going to be revamped as a number of departments and sections in the hospital were in dilapidated condition and in dire need of maintenance and repair.

Both the two units of the Medicine Department at the HFH are being shifted to RIUT and the patients in need of check-ups at the outpatient department and in need of admission at the medicine department should visit RIUT from now on, said Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and In-charge Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added one unit of each Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department and Surgery Department of HFH are being shifted to BBH while the other two units of the two departments would operate at DHQ Hospital. Similarly, the anaesthesia department of HFH is being shifted to BBH and DHQ Hospital, he said.

The Paediatrics Department, the biggest in town at the HFH has been shifted to BBH and parents are advised to take child patients to BBH and DHQ hospital for treatment, said Professor Jahangir. It is worth mentioning here that the Department of Infectious Diseases operating at the HFH has already been shifted to Red Crescent Hospital near College Chowk along Saidpur Road. The DID is a specialized unit for the treatment and management of infectious diseases including dengue fever.

To a query, Professor Jahangir said the HFH administration would provide medicines and disposables to its patients in other set-ups however there may not be a need to shift of all HFH beds to the other hospitals accommodating HFH patients. He added that patients coming to certain departments of HFH regularly for treatment should visit the other hospitals according to the relevant department.