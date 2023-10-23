LAHORE: Dr Kashif Aslam Malik has been elected as the President of the Pakistan Association of Alternative Medicines (PAAM) . Dr Kashif Aslam as a key figure in the field of alternative healthcare, bringing with it immense potential for the growth and recognition of alternative medicine practices in Pakistan.
