Scattered rain, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:The City witnessed scattered trace rain with partly cloudy conditions here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of country. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain was expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kakul, Malam Jabba, Peshawar, Bannu, Bacha Khan Airport, Cherat, Balakot, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Mardan, Murree, Khanpur, Multan, Jhelum, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Layyah, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Pasni, Lasbella and Zhob.
Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -03°C, while in Lahore, it was 17.8°C and maximum was 27.3°C.
