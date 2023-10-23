21 cops suspended for involvement in crime

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Division Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tariq Razzaq Dharejo has suspended 21 police officers and constables from different districts for their involvement in crime as per the information reports.
The DIG suspended SIO Police Station A Section Inspector Muhammad Asif Jatoi belonging to Hyderabad district. He was ordered to report to the Police Headquarters Hyderabad. SIP Muhammad Arif Jarwar and Head Constable Karim Bakhsh Nizamani belonging to District Tando Muhammad Khan were suspended and told to report to Police Headquarters Tando Muhammad Khan District
Bola Khan SHO SIP Qurban Ali Qumbrani, ASI Muhammad Hasan Wighio, Constable Hamza Barijo, Daldad Baloch beat incharge of Bhan Saeedabad, Constable Irfan Ali, Constable Bashir Ahmed Buriro, WHC Mohammad Ramzan Birhmani and Constable Mukhtiar Ali Malah were also suspended.
