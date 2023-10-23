Teenager commits suicide

A 13-year-old boy was found hanged in New Karachi area on Sunday. Sharing details of the initial investigation, police said the teenager committed suicide after being scolded by his father for playing outside. He went to the rooftop and hanged himself. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue services reached the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the deceased was identified as Ahmed.
