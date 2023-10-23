This refers to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement that political parties must have space for each other, adding that it may help give impetus to political stability and democratic traditions in the country. These remarks are quite commendable. In politics, differences among parties should not affect the democratic process and damage the political system. No doubt, Imran Khan used to promote the culture of hatred in politics, putting the healthy democratic environment in the country at stake, but the PML-N also failed to show political maturity. It also revived the politics of the 1990s when parties were strongly against each other, causing political instability. The PML-N should have learnt lessons from the past and thought about the better future of the country.

What has the impoverished nation gained from these political wrangling or bickering? All people are left with is abject poverty, galloping inflation, rampant unemployment, etc. The existing political instability has further deteriorated our economic situation with obviously no possibility of turnaround in the near future. In these circumstances, Fazl’s suggestion of creating space for each other is important. All political parties should sort out their differences.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob