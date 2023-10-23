This refers to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement that political parties must have space for each other, adding that it may help give impetus to political stability and democratic traditions in the country. These remarks are quite commendable. In politics, differences among parties should not affect the democratic process and damage the political system. No doubt, Imran Khan used to promote the culture of hatred in politics, putting the healthy democratic environment in the country at stake, but the PML-N also failed to show political maturity. It also revived the politics of the 1990s when parties were strongly against each other, causing political instability. The PML-N should have learnt lessons from the past and thought about the better future of the country.
What has the impoverished nation gained from these political wrangling or bickering? All people are left with is abject poverty, galloping inflation, rampant unemployment, etc. The existing political instability has further deteriorated our economic situation with obviously no possibility of turnaround in the near future. In these circumstances, Fazl’s suggestion of creating space for each other is important. All political parties should sort out their differences.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
The economy of Pakistan is in shambles, and our policymakers have bitterly failed to come up with a viable solution to...
The only viable solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict is a just and lasting peace based on the principles of...
Vaccination not only protects an individual but also contributes to herd immunity, reducing the overall transmission...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Stage set for Nawaz’s hassle-free homecoming’ A fourth attempt is in the...
Countries across the world observe October as breast cancer awareness month. Most medical experts are of the view that...
As Israel continues its brutal air attacks on Gaza – indiscriminately killing civilians, including women and...