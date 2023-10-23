A broken system

The economy of Pakistan is in shambles, and our policymakers have bitterly failed to come up with a viable solution to our economic woes. The administrative system seems unfit to address our domestic issues. As a nation which has narrowly escaped bankruptcy, we have lost our credibility in the international arena. We have become beggars before the IMF and other donor agencies. Our government is bound to say ‘yes’ to each and every demand made by the IMF, regardless of how unjust it sounds.

Those running the country are from the elite class and are indifferent to problems faced by ordinary Pakistanis. They are using oppressive tactics to address economic challenges. Instead of slashing their perks and privileges, the poor people are being made scapegoats. People now have to deal with inflated power bills, rising petroleum prices, and sky-high inflation. The government must take stringent and practical measures to free our country from this deep quagmire of uncertainty by withdrawing financial favours extended to the elite class as billions are wasted over them on a monthly basis. However, it seems a Herculean task as those in charge of governance will not let this happen because their personal interests dominate the policymaking process.

Sohaib Mujtaba

Rawalpindi