End the conflict

The only viable solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict is a just and lasting peace based on the principles of international law and human rights. This means ending the Israeli occupation and colonization of Palestinian territories, dismantling the illegal settlements and the apartheid wall, lifting the siege on Gaza, respecting the 1967 borders, ensuring the security and sovereignty of both states, and implementing the right of return for Palestinian refugees. These are not unrealistic or radical demands, but rather the minimum requirements for justice and dignity for both peoples.

The international community, especially the US, has a moral and legal responsibility to act decisively and impartially to end this conflict. It must stop providing unconditional military, economic, and diplomatic support to Israel, which enables its aggression and impunity. As long as this conflict persists, there will be no peace or security in the region or the world. We must stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and dignity. We must also demand that our governments take concrete actions to end this conflict once and for all.

Fariya Tahir

Karachi