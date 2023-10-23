Looking forward

This letter refers to the news report ‘Stage set for Nawaz’s hassle-free homecoming’ (Oct 20.) A fourth attempt is in the making to bring the country back to ‘stability’. It appears to be another experiment which is being tried to salvage the Pakistani nation’s hopes. As the PML-N’s leadership’s narrative goes ‘vote ko izzat do’ (give respect to vote), this will be a test for the vote of every eligible Pakistani voter. It does not matter what stage is going to be set, if assurance is given to the people of Pakistan that their vote will matter and will be respectfully counted towards whatever their choice was, one is sure that the right people will be elected to lead Pakistan.

If people reject Nawaz Sharif, that should be accepted respectfully, and if he is elected by the people, that decision should be respected too. The bottom line is people’s awareness vis-a-vis their political leadership and political parties has increased manifold. One positive thing that has come out of the last eight to 10 years of Pakistani political games being played by the PTI and other political parties is political awareness among. Now people know better as to how to get involved in electing their leaders to change their lives for the better. Only free and fair elections are the key.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada