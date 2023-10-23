Beating cancer

Countries across the world observe October as breast cancer awareness month. Most medical experts are of the view that the disease is curable if recognized at the earliest stages. The point worth noting is that a majority of women with breast cancer are ignorant about their sickness, which slowly or gradually leads them to bear severe consequences. Generally, women in their 40s or 50s become victims of this lethal disease, but one study suggests that this cancer is quite common in young women and girls as well.
The situation is not satisfactory in Pakistan as well, which means that the matter should be taken seriously by healthcare authorities in the country. Women of every age should examine their bodies regularly. The government as well as the private sector of health, education, and business must take part in awareness campaigns. Raising awareness should be the first and foremost priority of all segments of society.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
