End this monstrosity

As Israel continues its brutal air attacks on Gaza – indiscriminately killing civilians, including women and children – it has spared no consideration even for hospitals, which have become targets of bombings. Over a hundred children are reported to be losing their lives daily due to the actions of the Israeli forces, completely disregarding the global calls for a ceasefire. In addition, Israel has cut off food, water, and electricity for millions of Gaza residents. The situation is tantamount to genocide, and it appears that neither the American nor Israeli governments are heeding international pleas. This represents a blatant and heinous crime against humanity. An urgent ceasefire is imperative; otherwise, there is a risk of the Palestine-Israel conflict escalating into a full-fledged war, potentially involving many other nations.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad