Pakistan women in Bangladesh for limited-overs series

The Pakistan women’s cricket team’s 15-member squad can be seen standing for a picture in Bangladesh in this photograph released on October 20, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan women’s cricket team’s 15-member squad, led by all-rounder Nida Dar, landed in Bangladesh for a series consisting of three T20Is and same number of ODI matches.

The team had the first practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The T20Is will be played on October 25, 27, and 29, followed by the ODIs on November 4, 7, and 10.

Before the T20I series, the Pakistan women’s team will play a T20 match against BCB XI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist) and Zubair Ahmed (analyst).