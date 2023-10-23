Trott urges Afghans not to rely only on spinners

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan team head coach Jonathan Trott Sunday wanted his charges to bowl and bat well against Pakistan thinking in terms of taking the game to 100 overs and fetch positive results, promising an exciting match today (Monday).
“Our problem is that sometimes we don’t play as if we have to play hundred overs. It is not a spinners’ game alone. It is the team effort that matters. Good bowling and batting backed by fielders is more important rather concentrating on spinners only.”
He added that for his team every game would be important. “There is a bit of rivalry between the two countries. My players are charged up and want to contribute in all departments to win against Pakistan. For us now every match is important.”
He ruled out any undue advantage for the team winning the toss. “It is not the toss but the execution of a plan that will be more important on Monday.”
