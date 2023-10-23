‘Like batting in a sauna’ as Klaasen hits innings of a lifetime

MUMBAI: Heinrich Klaasen said he had "worked my whole life" for a superb hundred that powered South Africa to a crushing 229-run World Cup win over champions England.
Klaasen's 109 was the centrepiece of South Africa's huge total of 399-7 in Mumbai on Saturday. His innings was all the more impressive for being made in oppressively hot and humid conditions he likened to "batting in a sauna", with Klaasen repeatedly suffering from cramp as temperatures soared to 36 degrees at the Wankhede Stadium.
Points Table
Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR
India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353
New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.481
South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.212
Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.193
Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456
Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784
Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.790
Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048
England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.248
Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250
