‘Like batting in a sauna’ as Klaasen hits innings of a lifetime

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (L) celebrates after scoring a century next to Marco Jansen during the 2023 ICC World Cup ODI between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 21, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: Heinrich Klaasen said he had "worked my whole life" for a superb hundred that powered South Africa to a crushing 229-run World Cup win over champions England.

Klaasen's 109 was the centrepiece of South Africa's huge total of 399-7 in Mumbai on Saturday. His innings was all the more impressive for being made in oppressively hot and humid conditions he likened to "batting in a sauna", with Klaasen repeatedly suffering from cramp as temperatures soared to 36 degrees at the Wankhede Stadium.

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353

New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.481

South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.212

Australia 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.193

Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.456

Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.784

Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.790

Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.048

England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.248

Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.250