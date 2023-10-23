Shelton beats Karatsev at Japan Open for first ATP Tour title

TOKYO: American rising star Ben Shelton won his first ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the final of the Japan Open.
Shelton only turned professional in August last year but he reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and the semi-finals of the US Open last month. The 21-year-old had to battle through a series of three-set matches to reach the Tokyo final but he made short work of world number 50 Karatsev, winning in just over 1hr 20min.
Shelton won the first set after breaking his opponent for a 6-5 lead and holding his serve in the next game. Karatsev struggled to regain his composure in the second set and smashed his racquet in frustration as unforced errors began to creep into his game.
Karatsev hit a shot long on match point to hand Shelton the victory. The American celebrated by running to his team and hugging his father, Bryan, who is also his coach.
Karatsev had reached the final winning all his matches in straight sets, including victories over fourth seed Alex de Minaur and sixth seed Frances Tiafoe. Shelton also beat Karatsev at the US Open.
The Pakistan women’s cricket team’s 15-member squad can be seen standing for a picture in Bangladesh in this...
Adil Hussain of Team Pakistan is in competition in the Kabaddi Men's Team Group Round of the 19th Asian Games, on...
England´s Reece Topley bowls as South Africa's Reeza Hendricks watches during the Cricket World Cup ODI between...
Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the ICC...
Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin. — Facebook/Jalal UddinKARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler...
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after scoring a century next to Marco Jansen during the 2023 ICC World Cup...