Bowlers put Quetta, Abbottabad on top

Hanif Mohammad who played the longest Test innings at Bridgetown in 1958 when he batted for 970 minutes for his 337 can be seen featured in this picture. — PCB/File

LAHORE: The first day of the last round matches of the super-four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2023-24 saw Quetta bowling out Islamabad for 150, while Abbottabad dismissed Hyderabad for just 128.

Islamabad’s decision to bat first after winning the toss at Multan Cricket Stadium backfired as Quetta’s bowlers got them out in just 53.3 overs. Rizwan Ali scored 36 runs from 113 balls. Farmanullah Khan (29) was the other contributor.

Gohar Faiz and Najeebullah Jr had three wickets each. Jalat Khan returned with two wickets. Quetta replied strongly, reaching 44 for no loss. pener Latifullah Shah was not out on 3.

In the other match, Hyderabad failed to back their decision to bat first and were dismissed for 128. Daniyal Hussain Rajput (48) was his side’s lone warrior.

Fayyaz Khan registered a four-fer while Khalid Usman and Adil Naz had three wickets apiece. In response, Abbottabad posted 118 runs in 29 overs, while losing four wickets. Anees Azam Khan (53) and Mohammad Arif (42) were the prominent run-getters. Jawad picked three wickets, and Majid Asghar, returned with one.