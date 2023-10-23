Saim, Shan star as Karachi Whites reach 398/2

Saim Ayub celebrates after hitting a double-century on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 22, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Double centurion Saim Ayub and Shan Masood gave their team a solid start on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Karachi Whites ended the first day at 398 runs for two wickets after Faisalabad’s captain Faheem Ashraf won the toss and opted to field. Saim, who is unbeaten at 200, scored 367 with Shan who got out after making 180.

Opener Khurram Manzoor was dismissed for just 3 runs, becoming the 32nd wicket in the tournament for Khurram Shehzad. Saim and Shan accumulated 367 runs for the second wicket. Saim’s impressive knock off 244 balls featured 22 fours and 2 sixes. This is his second century in first-class cricket. Shan struck 13 fours and 7 sixes. This was his 24th century in first-class cricket.