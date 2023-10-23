Pak juniors bag tennis titles in Doha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won singles and doubles titles in the 1st Qatar Asian Junior (14 & Under) Tennis Tournament that has just concluded in Doha.
Abubakar Talha beat Dias Tulepbergenov of Kazakhstan 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the singles title. Then the pair of Zohaib Afzal and Abubakar Talha beat Ansar Niyetkaliyev and Zhantore Sanzharuly of Kazakhstan 5-7, 5-3, 11-9 in the doubles game.
Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated the duo for putting up a solid show and bringing laurels for the country in the field of sports.
