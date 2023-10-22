Russia seeks new Security Council meeting on Gaza war

MOSCOW: Russia intends to hold another UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas, Russia’s deputy UN envoy said Saturday.
Russia convened a meeting on the war on Monday but its ceasefire resolution failed due to opposition from four council members including the US, which criticised its draft for not mentioning Hamas.
“We will definitely convene a new meeting of the Security Council. As practice has shown, no one but us dares to do so,” Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.
He did not say when Russia, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, would hold the meeting.
“Regarding a resolution, I don’t know how fast we’ll get to the next stage of trying to pass a resolution,” he added.
He was speaking in an interview on the Solovyov Live TV channel.
Russia has repeatedly called for talks on ending the conflict, which has risked undermining its growing ties with Iran and complicated its relations with long-time partner Israel.
President Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Iranian and Arab leaders earlier this week in the hope of launching peace talks.
