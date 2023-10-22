Nawaz throws weight behind ECP on polls. x/pmln_org

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that his party is ready to accept “the ECP’s decision regarding elections”. The former prime minister was speaking to the media at the Dubai Airport.

To a question about the demand by Maulana Fazlur Rehman to delay the elections due to inclement weather in January, Nawaz said that the ECP should be given enough time to complete delimitation of constituencies, and that the commission is the entity that can made a better decision regarding the elections. Nawaz also made it clear that the ECP is performing its duties fairly. He did not explicitly oppose the Maulana’s demand though, unlike the PPP and the PTI which have opposed any delay in elections.At the airport, Nawaz Sharif looked happy to be returning home. Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, a smiling Nawaz quipped: “We are people of May 28 not of May 9.”

To a query by this reporter, the former prime minister said that he could hardly sleep the last night of his exile, but he had tried to since had to be with his people and had a tough task before him to help people overcome the enormous difficulties they currently face. He said that he was returning to Pakistan vindicated, and that the PML-N would steer Pakistan out of its various crises: “I wasn’t happy when I had to leave the country four years ago but I am now feeling happy. However, the worsened condition of the country’s economy and people are painful for me”.He said that he was returning to Pakistan after four years and the country is in a much worse situation, adding that “Had the government in Pakistan not been dislodged in 2017, today it would have been in a much better condition.”The PML-N leader believes that his party can take Pakistan out of the crisis it is in. “We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” said Nawaz Sharif while mentioning his government’s achievements when he was the prime minister. “I am returning to Pakistan after being vindicated with the grace of Almighty Allah”.