Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz signs documents for restoration of appeals in IHC

The Islamabad High Court building in Islamabad. The IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will be moved on Monday (October 23) for restoration of appeals of the ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in verdicts against the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

Nawaz Sharif, during his brief stay at the Islamabad International Airport on Saturday on his return from four years of self-exile, signed legal documents, including appeals to be filed in the Islamabad High Court.

The appeals were dismissed due to non-appearance of Nawaz Sharif in the IHC.

Nawaz Sharif also held a detailed discussion with former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Amjad Pervez, advocate, and members of the legal team who briefed him on the appeals.

Sources said that arrangements were also made at the VVIP Lounge of the airport for biometics of Nawaz Sharif as part of some legal formalities.

On Nawaz Sharif’s plea, the IHC had granted him protective bail in two cases, barring the police from arresting him till October 24 (Tuesday).

In July 2018, the ousted prime minister was handed 10 years in jail in the Avenfield properties corruption reference for owning assets beyond known income and one year for not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was to be served concurrently.

PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in jail in the case but was acquitted in September 2022 along with her husband Captain (R) Safdar.

In the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail on Dec 24, 2018 and then taken to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from where he was shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail next day.

He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million in the case.