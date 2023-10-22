253 road accidents in City

An ambulance carrying the injured came to the hospital. — By reporter Habanullah

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,219 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,307 were injured. Out of these, 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in the majority (77%) road accidents. The statistics showed that 253 road accidents were reported in provincial capital, which affected 269 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Multan with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 83 road accidents and 82 victims.