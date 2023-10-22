 
Fake policeman held

By Our Correspondent
October 22, 2023
Fake policeman held. The News/File 

LAHORE: Raiwind Railway Police have arrested a fake policeman looting citizens.

The suspect identified as Ejaz Shah looted citizens by posing as a policeman. He had looted a citizen at Raiwind Railway Yard.