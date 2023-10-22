Substandard tea leaves seized in raid. Tribal News Network

PESHAWAR: A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided a tea leaves manufacturing factory in Mian Gujjar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Saturday, an official said.

A spokesperson for the authority said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the authority raided the factory and seized about 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves, 300 kg of gram straw, and 6.5 kg of non-food grade colour.

The official said that gram straw and non-food grade colour were being used in the preparation of tea.

The machinery used in the factory was seized while the manager was arrested and a case was registered against the owners, the spokesperson said.

Also, the team of the Food Department set up a barricade on main Jahangiri-Swabi Road and checked the vehicles carrying food items.

During inspection, it seized 750 kg of fake food items besides recovering substandard and harmful ghee from a vehicle, the official said, adding that the ghee was being supplied to other districts.