 
close
Sunday October 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Peshawar

Substandard tea leaves seized in raid

By Bureau report
October 22, 2023
Substandard tea leaves seized in raid. Tribal News Network
Substandard tea leaves seized in raid. Tribal News Network

PESHAWAR: A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided a tea leaves manufacturing factory in Mian Gujjar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Saturday, an official said.

A spokesperson for the authority said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the authority raided the factory and seized about 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves, 300 kg of gram straw, and 6.5 kg of non-food grade colour.

The official said that gram straw and non-food grade colour were being used in the preparation of tea.

The machinery used in the factory was seized while the manager was arrested and a case was registered against the owners, the spokesperson said.

Also, the team of the Food Department set up a barricade on main Jahangiri-Swabi Road and checked the vehicles carrying food items.

During inspection, it seized 750 kg of fake food items besides recovering substandard and harmful ghee from a vehicle, the official said, adding that the ghee was being supplied to other districts.