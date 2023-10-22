Substandard tea leaves seized in raid

PESHAWAR: A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided a tea leaves manufacturing factory in Mian Gujjar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Saturday, an official said.
A spokesperson for the authority said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the authority raided the factory and seized about 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves, 300 kg of gram straw, and 6.5 kg of non-food grade colour.
The official said that gram straw and non-food grade colour were being used in the preparation of tea.
The machinery used in the factory was seized while the manager was arrested and a case was registered against the owners, the spokesperson said.
Also, the team of the Food Department set up a barricade on main Jahangiri-Swabi Road and checked the vehicles carrying food items.
During inspection, it seized 750 kg of fake food items besides recovering substandard and harmful ghee from a vehicle, the official said, adding that the ghee was being supplied to other districts.
PMC organises solidarity march in support of Palestinians. campusguru.pkPESHAWAR: A solidarity march was organised at...
Fake policeman held. The News/File LAHORE: Raiwind Railway Police have arrested a fake policeman looting citizens.The...
Prices of edible items go down in Bannu. The News/FileLAKKI MARWAT: The district price review committee has reduced...
Auqaf properties: SCCI threatens to launch protest against hike in rents. SCCIPESHAWAR: Terming the 100 percent hike...
Representational image from Pexels.KALAYA: The employees, including doctors and paramedical and other staff in...
Benazir Complex vacated from ‘grabbers’. tnnenglish.comNOWSHERA: The personnel of police and Cantonment Board,...