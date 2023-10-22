Prices of edible items go down in Bannu. The News/File

LAKKI MARWAT: The district price review committee has reduced the prices of edible items in Bannu after a major decrease in the rates of oil commodities by the government.

The committee met with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz in the chair.

Among others, officials of the district administration and food department and representatives of traders and consumer’ bodies were in attendance.

District food controller Sohail Habib told the meeting that after reduction in oil prices a major cut in the prices of food items was inevitable to provide maximum relief to people.

“The impact of the decrease in prices of oil products should reach the people at the grassroots level,” he maintained.

After a comprehensive discussion and in consultation with all stakeholders, the district administration fixed new prices of the food articles.

Nawaz asked the price magistrates to pay frequent visits to bazaars and ensure implementation of the new rate list in letter and spirit.