Benazir Complex vacated from ‘grabbers’

NOWSHERA: The personnel of police and Cantonment Board, Risalpur, in a joint action on Saturday vacated the under construction Benazir Complex.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid, Iqbal, the personnel of police and Cantonment Board, Risalpur, expelled the alleged grabbers and vacated the building.
The police said that the alleged grabbers had been living in the complex for the last 13 years and were reluctant to vacate the building.
They said that people displaced from Swat and Bajaur tribal districts during the military operations against the militants had come and occupied the complex.
