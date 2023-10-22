Over 100 arrested, structures pulled down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: More than 100 people were arrested and over 400 illegal cabins and other structures demolished during an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in the Board Bazaar.
Deputy Commissioner Afzal Wazir supervised the campaign, which was jointly conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saniya Safi, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim Azim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sameera Saba, and personnel of the PDA, traffic, and police.
A press release said heavy police contingents were deployed to prevent any unpleasant incidents.
Afzal Wazir said that the encroachment mafia had seized control of the roads and footpaths, causing difficulties for pedestrians and disrupting traffic flow.
He said the portions cleared of encroachments would be converted into green spaces and parking facilities.
PMC organises solidarity march in support of Palestinians. campusguru.pkPESHAWAR: A solidarity march was organised at...
Fake policeman held. The News/File LAHORE: Raiwind Railway Police have arrested a fake policeman looting citizens.The...
Substandard tea leaves seized in raid. Tribal News NetworkPESHAWAR: A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and...
Prices of edible items go down in Bannu. The News/FileLAKKI MARWAT: The district price review committee has reduced...
Auqaf properties: SCCI threatens to launch protest against hike in rents. SCCIPESHAWAR: Terming the 100 percent hike...
Representational image from Pexels.KALAYA: The employees, including doctors and paramedical and other staff in...