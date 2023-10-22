Over 100 arrested, structures pulled down in Peshawar. The News/File

PESHAWAR: More than 100 people were arrested and over 400 illegal cabins and other structures demolished during an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in the Board Bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Afzal Wazir supervised the campaign, which was jointly conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Saniya Safi, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim Azim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sameera Saba, and personnel of the PDA, traffic, and police.

A press release said heavy police contingents were deployed to prevent any unpleasant incidents.

Afzal Wazir said that the encroachment mafia had seized control of the roads and footpaths, causing difficulties for pedestrians and disrupting traffic flow.

He said the portions cleared of encroachments would be converted into green spaces and parking facilities.