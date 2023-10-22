Four die in separate Mansehra accidents. The News/File

MANSEHRA: Two separate accidents claimed four lives while one person was injured in the district on Saturday.

A truck and a motorcar collided at Mansehra-Panu Interchange, resulting in the death of three people in the car, while one person was severely injured.

As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinder burst inside the car, wounding Hidayatullah and killing his sons Naqibullah and Zebullah and his nephew Namroz Khan.

Upon receiving the information, rescue ambulances reached the scene, participated in rescue operations, and took the bodies and the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, while Hidayatullah was later taken to Ayub Medical Complex due to critical condition. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the truck driver.