People are talking about

— the race among tourist spots to host the maximum number of tourists by building massive hotels regardless of the impact on the local ecosystem; other unplanned construction; congestion and electricity shortages. People say in just a few years, we can expect a significant, but negative transformation in these places with the sounds of traffic; construction; vendors; commercial activities; honking and rowdy individuals and they will resemble the noises we associate with our cities and what a tragedy that will be.

— the fact that despite the lofty claims of successive rulers, women, especially those belonging to the rural areas, remain underrepresented in official positions even though they are critical problem solvers and many of them are more educated or caring than the males who are selected for various posts. People say it would be a service to the country to place them in leadership roles at the national and provincial levels to solve the socioeconomic, educational and health crises.

— how Pakistan’s football team has finally begun its way to former glory and there is renewed hope for a sport that is popular among the masses but has struggled to gain a foothold due to continuous turmoil, poor governance and political interference in its affairs. People say the fact that the team will play in the second stage of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time, underscores once again that talented footballers exist but coaching is lacking to hone them.

— how a government initiative to set up greenhouses at the district level can potentially address the scarcity of various fruits, plants and vegetables in the country and boost business opportunities. People say the remarkable aspect of greenhouses lies in their capacity to establish a tailored microclimate and temperature which enables precise control over heat and humidity for the plants and whether the goal is year-round vegetable cultivation, nurturing exotic plants, or planting early, a greenhouse offers the ideal environment.

— the report that a division bench of the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Hyderabad circuit handed down a landmark judgment on the preservation of Nagarparkar district’s Karoonjhar Hills, calling for its protection in conformity with international guidelines; resurrecting every Jain temple in its original form and ordering the Forest and Wildlife department to take immediate measures to restore the sanctuary for all those animals and birds whose habitat they are. People say we need to keep alert that these orders are obeyed.

— how, after a concerted drive by the authorities, some semblance of sanity stands restored in the exchange rate volatility and the rising price of sugar as there has been a downward trend on both counts. People still say they are sceptical that the present crackdown will be permanent to get rid of the activities that damage the economy but are a bit more optimistic, waiting to see if there can be a permanent solution to smuggling, hoarding and profiteering.

— the alarming news that officials in the Ministry of National Health Services as well as NIH confirmed that not only the child in Karachi has been paralyzed by polio but an environmental sample in Rawalpindi had also been tested positive for the poliovirus and forty eight environmental samples had so far been tested positive for the Wild Poliovirus1 (Afghanistan origin) indicating that poliovirus is now being detected in multiple cities in all the four provinces of the country. — I.H.