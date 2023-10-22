Dengue continues to haunt population in the region

A representational image of a dengue. — AFP/File

Islamabad: Despite a significant fall in temperature, dengue fever is continuously haunting the population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and the number of dengue fever patients being reported from this region of the country is still much higher.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that in the last 24 hours, another 77 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to well over 4000 though there has not been reported any death due to the infection from the region. The number of confirmed dengue fever patients reported from the twin cities in the last one week hints that the situation regarding spread of the infection is well under control. In the last seven days, as many as 430 dengue fever cases have been reported from the region at an average of around 62 cases per day. It is important that during the previous week, the average number of patients reported per day from the region was recorded as well over 100.

Of 77 confirmed dengue fever cases reported from the twin cities in the last 24 hours, 46 were registered from ICT and 31 from Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 1958 patients have been reported from the federal capital including 1271 patients from rural areas and 687 from urban areas. It is important that another 77 confirmed dengue fever patients belonging to other districts of the country have so far been registered in ICT. On the other hand, a total of 2033 patients have so far been confirmed positive for the infection from Rawalpindi district of which well over 80 patients have been undergoing treatment at the public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi including two patients in critical condition.

It is important that the existing weather conditions in the region are much suitable for mosquitoes’ breeding and growth of larvae of aedes aegypti, the vector that causes dengue fever. Health experts believe that the incidence of the infection would remain high for at least another two to three weeks if the existing weather pattern persists and it is high time for individuals to avoid contact with mosquitoes.