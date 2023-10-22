Office-bearers elected

LAHORE: Progressive Group has congratulated Saad Haleem Khan and Abdul Wadood Alvi on being elected as the Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively of the Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI).
PAPGAI members have elected both Saad and Alvi for the second time to lead their industry which shows the amount of trust they have in their leadership.
Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Deputy Secretary M Ejaz Tanveer, Haji Riaz ul Hassan, Ch Wajid Ali, Tauqeer Malik and others in a joint statement on Saturday hoped that both the gentlemen would leave no stone unturned to work for the economic prosperity of the country and solution to the problems faced by the printing and graphic arts industry in particular.
Progressive Group assured its full support to the newly-elected leadership of PAPGAI their support and to be their voice on all platforms in its struggle to make the printing and graphic arts industry of the country a success.
