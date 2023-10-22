Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather with scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country. They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall was recorded at Barkhan, Dalbandin and Khuzdar only.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury reached -03°C while in Lahore it was 16.2°C and maximum was 29.3°C.
