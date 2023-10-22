‘Rs150m aid sent to Gaza’

This aerial view shows humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Egypt after having crossed through the Rafah border crossing and arriving at a storage facility in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE : The head of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr Hafeezur Rehman Saturday said the organisation has given Rs 150 million worth assistance to the people of Gaza.

Talking to reporters, Dr Hafeezur Rehman said they are pledging an extra Rs500 million for the people of Gaza.

Dr Rahman said working together with global charities, Alkhidmat started helping out in Gaza on October 7. He said situation there was really tough and residents are in need of water, food, and medicines.

He said that they are doing their best to help those who need it. He said right now, Alkhidmat is sending medical teams to help out, giving cooked meals to people in hospitals and camps, and making sure people get essential supplies.

Dr Rahman said it’s tricky because Gaza is kind of cut off from the rest of the world, but they are finding ways to get help there. They have used local resources and are also trying to send aid through international channels, like the Rafah border.

Dr Rehman thanked the generous people of Pakistan and expressed hope that the support will keep coming from the people of Palestine. He said he is inviting other organisations to join hands with Alkhidmat to help out in this critical time for the residents of Gaza Strip.