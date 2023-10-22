Switzerland opens probe into Hamas financing

Stefan Blättler took up the job as Swiss Attorney General in January 2022. AFP

GENEVA: The Swiss judiciary is investigating possible financing of Hamas from Switzerland despite the country not classifying the group as a terrorist organisation, its attorney general said Saturday.

The investigation was opened “several weeks” before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, Stefan Blaettler said, on Swiss public radio station SRF, without revealing further details.

The Attorney General´s office later told AFP that the investigation was launched “on suspicion of financing Hamas from Switzerland”.

The investigation is expected to be laborious because, unlike the European Union and United States, Switzerland has not placed bans on Hamas.

Four days after the attack, the government said it was “of the opinion that Hamas must be classified a terrorist organisation”.