Six killed in Somalia suicide bombing

MOGADISHU: Six people including two civilians were killed and nine others wounded in a suicide attack on a military outpost in the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu Saturday, police said.

The attack was claimed by the radical Islamist group al-Shabaab. Witnesses told AFP a suicide bomber drove a vehicle loaded with explosives to the Ceelasha-Biyaha military post in the western suburbs of Mogadishu. The subsequent powerful blast caused extensive damage, including to nearby homes, they said.

The Kharijites (al-Shabaab), as they usually do, tried to bring a vehicle loaded with explosives and metal into Mogadishu, and detonated the vehicle on the base of the security forces at the Ceelasha-Biyaha, he added. “The number of the casualties recorded is six dead -- four of them from the security forces and two civilians -- and nine wounded, four of them civilians.’’