Appointments of educational boards’ chairmen suspended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building can be seen in this picture. — SHC website/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the appointment notifications of the chairmen of the matriculation and intermediate education boards of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mirpurkhas.

The interim order came on a lawsuit filed by Hafeezullah Abdul Rehman against the issuance of notifications by the provincial universities & boards department for the appointments of the education boards’ chairmen.

The plaintiff’s counsel said that the recruitment process for the chairmen of the boards was initiated by the universities & boards department, and his client and three others were shortlisted for the posts, while they were also cleared by the intelligence agencies.

He said that despite the completion of the entire process, the defendant boards did not issue notifications with regard to the appointments of the plaintiff and the three other selected candidates for the posts.

Instead, he added, notifications were issued for the appointments of the defendants without any security clearance or competitive process and in clear violation of the law. The counsel said the defendants were either retired government officers or had chequered pasts with dubious appointments and promotions or multiple tenures.

He said the defendant boards have blatantly violated the doctrine of legitimate expectations, and the plaintiff, despite deserving of the appointment, was not considered, but instead blue-eyed boys were selected and appointed on these posts.

He requested the court to declare the search committee’s decision liable to be implemented and enforced in accordance with the law, and to set aside the appointment notifications as unlawful because the candidates were appointed without any competitive process and in violation of the law.

After the preliminary hearing of the lawsuit, a single SHC bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that glaring illegalities and irregularities, and non-compliance with court orders have been prima facie made that require indulgence.

The bench said that the points raised by the plaintiff require consideration, and issued notices to the universities & boards department and other defendants, including the chairmen. The court also suspended the impugned notifications until further orders.