Baqar to ask federal govt to relax visa regime for Iranian students

Merely 10 to 15 foreign students from Iran have been studying in Pakistan as compared to 4,500 Iranian pupils present in South India as the Indian government offers an easy visa regime to them in addition to other incentives to study in the country.

This was stated by Iranian Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian, who met Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting took into consideration issues of mutual interest. The Iranian consul general told the CM that the diplomatic mission of Iran in Karachi alone issued 80,000 visas to Pakistanis who intended to visit Iran every year.

He complained that there was a very strict regime in place for issuing Pakistani visas to Iranian students intending to study at the educational institutions of Pakistan. He said the Iranian students were not allowed to open bank accounts in Pakistan.

The CM said that he would talk to the relevant federal authorities to relax the visa regime for prospective Iranian students. He said he would also talk to the federal government about extending the facility of opening bank accounts to the Iranian students.

The Iranian diplomat told Baqar that the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Tehran and Isfahan in Iran had signed memorandums of understanding with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The MoUs would open new prospects for trade, and there would be trade of vegetables, fruit, and petroleum products between the two countries.

The Iranian consul general said the construction of land routes would provide tourism opportunities for exploring sites worth visiting in Iran, Iraq, and Oman.

He told the CM that a ferry service could be launched between Iran and Pakistan if any prospective investors from both countries came forward to invest in this communication project.

Baqar mentioned that all the Islamic countries had brotherly relations with each other. “You shouldn’t have considered yourself an alien while staying in Sindh,” said the CM to the Iranian diplomat.

The CM and the Iranian diplomat in their meeting unanimously condemned Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people in Gaza.