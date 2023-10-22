Lyari ‘gangster’ caught in injured state

A representational image of a Sindh police vehicle. — AFP/File

Police on Saturday reported the arrest of an alleged member associated with the Wasiullah Lakhu group of Lyari gangsters.

The suspect, identified as Asif, alias Pakora, was apprehended in an injured condition following an exchange of gunfire with the police in the Baghdadi area. Additionally, a pistol was recovered from his possession. Initial information, as well as intelligence-based reports, indicated that the suspect had previously and presently engaged in extorting money on the directives of the notorious Lyari gangster commander, Wasiullah Lakhu. Furthermore, the suspect was wanted by the police in connection with multiple cases.

The police disclosed that the arrested suspect's criminal record and further information were being compiled. He was taken to the hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Cases have been registered in relation to his apprehension, and a comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.