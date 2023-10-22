Lyari ‘gangster’ caught in injured state

Police on Saturday reported the arrest of an alleged member associated with the Wasiullah Lakhu group of Lyari gangsters.
The suspect, identified as Asif, alias Pakora, was apprehended in an injured condition following an exchange of gunfire with the police in the Baghdadi area. Additionally, a pistol was recovered from his possession. Initial information, as well as intelligence-based reports, indicated that the suspect had previously and presently engaged in extorting money on the directives of the notorious Lyari gangster commander, Wasiullah Lakhu. Furthermore, the suspect was wanted by the police in connection with multiple cases.
The police disclosed that the arrested suspect's criminal record and further information were being compiled. He was taken to the hospital for necessary medical treatment.
Cases have been registered in relation to his apprehension, and a comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Police officials standing guard. — AFP/FileAn anti-terrorism court has acquitted four accused, including a woman,...
Karachi Pakistan Peoples Party President Saeed Ghani while speaking with the people in Karachi in this picture...
Officials from the companies signing renewable gas MoU can be seen in this picture released on October 20, 2023. —...
A representational image of an Urdu book. — Unsplash/FileThere are writers who circumambulate their novels, looking...
Police personnel can be seen standing guard in Karachi. — AFP/FileThe Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi...
The Sindh High Court building can be seen in this picture. — SHC website/File The Sindh High Court has suspended...