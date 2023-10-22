Foreign currencies, smuggled and stolen phones seized during raids

A representational image showing notes of foreign currency. — AFP/File

The Federal Investigation Agency’s State Bank Circle (SBC) and Anti-Corruption Circle on Saturday led an operation against mafias involved in the illegal hawala and hundi business.

Officials said that in the continuation of the national policy against the smuggling and illegal purchase of dollars and hawala and hundi transfers and on directions of FIA Director Zaim Iqbal Sheikh, the FIA was conducting operations.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Javed Baloch, an FIA team raided the city’s main electronic market located in Saddar, seized 250 smuggled and stolen mobile phones worth more than Rs10 million and arrested two people.

They added that the IMEI numbers of smuggled and stolen mobile phones are replaced by an innovative software purchased from abroad and the data of mobile phone numbers already registered in PTA’s system has also been recovered from the suspects.

Officials said the suspects caused a loss of more than Rs50 million to the PTA through forgery. Moreover, among the mobile phones recovered are those stolen from the United Kingdom and the Anti-Corruption Circle has registered a case against the suspects and started an investigation.

The officials said the FIA’s SBC formed a raiding party against hawala operators. Subsequently, a team conducted a raid on Wahab Arcade on MA Jinnah Road, arrested three suspects and seized $32,700, 15,000 Saudi riyals, 800 United Arab Emirates dirhams, Rs98,882,500, five mobile phones containing evidence of hawala transfers and several registers and ledgers that had hawala entries.

An FIR under the amended Foreign Exchange Regulation Amendment Act 2020), read with sections 34 and 109 the PPC is being registered against the suspects, named as Mohammad Shahid, Muhammad Hussain and Abdul Rasheed. Further investigations are underway.