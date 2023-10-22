CITY PULSE

Commuters make their way through a partially deserted bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File

Khoya Hua Aadmi

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Khoya Huwa Aadmi’, a play written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi and directed by Sibtain Ali. The event will be held every day at 8pm from October 25 to October 29. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

The Penwith Portfolio

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists: Robert Adams, Alan Davie, Merlyn Evans, Duncan Grant, Barbara Hepworth, Peter Lanyon, Bernard Leach, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, John Piper and Micheal Rothenstein. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until October 28. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Homegrown

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alishba Memon, Amna Qamar, Axel Lucas, Bilal Ahmed, Fatima Jawed and Schajya Siddiqui. Titled ‘Homegrown’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Filmi Yaadein

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abbas Kamanger, Mehtab Ali, Nisar Bashier, Rustam Khan, Prof Rahmat Khan, Saeed Naqvi, Zafer Siddiqui and Zahid Hussain. Titled ‘Filmi Yaadein’, the show will run at the gallery until October 27. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

An Artistic Odyssey

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Anwer. Titled ‘An Artistic Odyssey’, the show will run at the gallery from October 24 to November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

A Silent Walk Through the Storms

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jamal Ashiqain. Titled ‘A Silent Walk Through the Storms’, the show will run at the gallery from October 24 to November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

KOSMOS: Material Metamorphosis

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Umar and Rabia Ali. Titled ‘KOSMOS: Material Metamorphosis’, the show will run at the gallery from October 24 to November 8. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Angst: Portrait of an Afterthought

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haya Zaidi. Titled ‘Angst: Portrait of an Afterthought’, the show will run at the gallery until November 26. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

39th SPELT Conference

The 39th SPELT International Conference is being held on November 4 and November 5 at the Habib Public School. Call 0333-3754250 for more information.

The Karachi Art & Craft Gala

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an exquisite art and craft winter gala. ‘The Karachi Art & Craft Gala’ will be held at the gallery on November 4 and November 5. Contact 0345-8287226 for more information.